Eddie Kingston Cuts Promo To Crowd Following AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston entertained the fans with a promo following tonight’s AEW Rampage. PWInsider reports that Kingston cut a promo after the show ending, saying that he wasn’t leaving the ring or letting Jun Akiyama head back to Japan unless he got a one-on-one match against the Japanese legend. Tony Khan then came out and announced the bout for the Zero Hour show and Akiyama returned to the ring, going face to face with Kingston before leaving.

Kingston then cut a promo about how wrestling saved his life, specifically the “four pillars” of Mistuharu Misawa, Kenta Kobashi, Akira Taue and Toshiaka Kawada. He pointed out that Akiyama beat them all and said it’s been his dream to fight Akiayama, noting that win or lose he will “live my f***ing dream.”

He told the fans to Google the names he mentioned and said tomorrow he and Akiyama will have a fight that Rikidozan, Antonio Inoki, Mitsuharu Misawa and Giant Baba would be proud of. He then said he wanted to see all the fans there so he can share his dream with them. The fans chanted for him and then he said he hasn’t done these for a while because Tony Khan doesn’t like when he swears, and told everyone to get home safe.