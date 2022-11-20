wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Defeats Jun Akiyama at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour

November 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Image Credit: AEW

Eddie Kingston finally got to have his dream match at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour and ended up winning it. Kingston took on Jun Akiyama in the final match of the kickoff show, and finally won the match with a spinning backfist. Both men paid respect to each other when the match was over. You can follow along with our Full Gear coverage here.

