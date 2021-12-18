Eddie Kingston Admits He Was Depressed After His Match With CM Punk, Talks Constant Battle With Depression

In a recent interview on Swerve City Podcast, Eddie Kingston discussed being depressed after his match with CM Punk at AEW Full Gear, the reason he was depressed after the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eddie Kingston on being depressed after his match with CM Punk at Full Gear: “A lot of people think, ‘Oh, Eddie got his shit together.’ I really don’t. Every day is a struggle and I wanted to bring this up. I just remember we said ‘fighting depression’ up there. I was actually depressed after the show that we had. I can’t tell you why I was depressed, but my depression hit and I was like, ‘Ah shit, here we go.’ Now I gotta go through steps that I’ve learned over the years, but for some reason, it wasn’t working that day. So I decided, I just went to the store. I said, ‘You know what? Let me get an energy drink. My flight’s not until 4:30. Let me walk around.’ Actually, it was Minnesota. I’m sorry, ‘Let me walk around Minnesota.’ It was after my match with Punk. I found out later why I got depressed and I’ll get to that. But I was walking around the city and I walked into the store and I got myself an energy drink and I’m leaving, there’s a little kid with his mom. I turn around, and the little kid’s like this [standing straight up], frozen. I said, ‘What’s up little man? What’s going on?’ She’s like, ‘Oh my God, we were at the show. He loves you so much.’ I was like, ‘What’s up little man? How you doing? How you feeling, dawg?’ And he’s like, ‘Uh’ and took a picture. He had a great time. I left that store and I said, ‘Fuck this depression. That’s what it’s all about.’ Look at that kid, you know what I mean? Like what the fuck? How do I get mad? At that? Look what I just did for that kid. Who the fuck am I to do that anyway? You know what I mean?”

On the reason he was depressed after the match: “The reason why I was depressed was after my match with Punk, everyone was giving me all this praise. I have this problem of accepting love and it’s the thing I’ve had to work on my whole life. I have this problem because once I get the love, you know what happens? I get paranoid. ‘I don’t deserve it. Who’s gonna try to rip this from me?’ That’s what I start thinking because it’s happened to me in the past and also, it’s my own mental stuff saying I don’t deserve it. But then I see that little kid and I’m like, ‘Fuck. Fuck it,’ you know what I mean? I just want people to know that I still battle. This is never-ending. It’s normal, it’s your normal. My battle with my depression and my anger ends the day I’m in the casket. Just the way it is, you know what I mean? I’m gonna fight every day.”

