– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez ahead of NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Las Vegas, ROH World Champion and Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston discussed how things ended with CM Punk in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On if he felt bad about fans bringing up his promo with CM Punk again: “No. I’m doing my job. That’s how I felt. I didn’t know what anyone else in the locker room felt, I didn’t care. It was how I felt. I didn’t want him there. Me and Punk don’t like each other. That’s fine. You’re not going to like everyone you work with.”

On wishing things worked out differently with Punk in AEW: “Do I wish he was still in AEW and I wish it worked out differently? Yeah, because he helped the company. Other than that, I don’t give a f*** what he does. Me and him never got along anyway. We don’t have to be best friends to fight each other. It makes it better when we’re not best friends. I don’t wish him bad, but I don’t wish him good either, because I don’t give a f***. That’s it.”

AEW fired CM Punk last month stemming from a backstage incident that took place at AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 27.