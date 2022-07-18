Eddie Kingston Doesn’t Care About AEW-Shark Week Crossover, Talks Barbed Wire Everywhere Match

Eddie Kingston’s match with Chris Jericho will have a shark cage involved, but Kingston doesn’t care about how it crosses over with Shark Week. Kingston, who is set to face Jericho in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match at this week’s Dynamite, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW’s crossover with Shark Week: “I don’t give a f**k about Shark Week. I just wanted to fight Jericho, and whatever the company needs to do to have, what is that word, synergy, I’m all for it. I don’t care if it’s a shark cage or a dog cage. I just want to fight Jericho and throw him through barbed wire.”

On his desires for the Barbed Wire Everywhere Match: “A spiderweb barbed wire bed. I would like to wrap up the barbed wire around the ring ropes. If I had my way, there would be more weapons for me to hurt Chris with. Let’s put barbed wire on the ring bell. Let’s put barbed wire on the microphone. Let’s put barbed wire on a baseball bat. Whatever I can hit him with would be great.”

On if there can be a thing as too many gimmick matches: “My thing is I don’t call them gimmick matches. I just call them fights. This is a fight, and I like fights. I don’t care if there is a whole show of quote ‘gimmick matches.’ As long as the people are into it, and they have a reason for it and legit beef, let’s do it. Don’t just throw people into these matches.”