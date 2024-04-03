Eddie Kingston ‘Doesn’t Care’ What CM Punk Said In Interview: ‘That’s Phil Being Phil’

CM Punk recently had an explosive interview with Ariel Helwani in which he spoke unfavorably about his time in AEW. In an interview with Unlikely (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston chose to respond by not responding, because Kingston said that he doesn’t care what Punk had to say. He noted that Punk does not work for AEW so he’s not bothered.

He said: “He don’t work for us. I don’t give a fuck. Honestly. He don’t work for AEW, so I don’t care. I’m not even mad. If it sounds like I’m mad, it’s just the way I talk. I don’t care. I know other people do, but I really don’t give a fuck because he doesn’t work for AEW. That’s the way I look at it. If he worked for AEW and did that, then I might feel a certain way, but then I would just let it go and go, ‘that’s Phil being Phil. Can’t control him. That’s his thing.’ He ain’t me and I ain’t him. I don’t care what he does.“