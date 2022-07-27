Eddie Kingston Doesn’t Like Sammy Guevara, Plans To Go After Him Tonight

During a virtual signing for Highspots (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston said he didn’t like Sammy Guevara and plans to go after him if Guevera is at Dynamite tonight. A match between Guevara and Dante Martin was announced for the show tonight, which seems to suggest we will see Kingston. Guevara cost Kingston a match against Chris Jericho last week.

He said: “Who’d I bury? Punk, Bryan, and Claudio? Who else did we bury? Oh yeah, Sammy. Sammy sucks. I know people like Sammy. I don’t get it. I just don’t get it. I’m just saying, all the moves he does, the Bucks do and do ‘em better, and I don’t even like the Bucks. I hope he’s there Wednesday. I pray to god Sammy’s there Wednesday. I’m gonna fuck him up. You guys think this is a joke, like this is all a work, since everybody likes to use the insider terms. I don’t like that little cocksucker.“