Eddie Kingston Earns Bryan Danielson’s Handshake With Win At AEW Revolution
Eddie Kingston remains the AEW Continental Crown Champion after beating Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution. Kingston defeated Garcia to retain this title at Sunday night’s PPV in a back-and-forth bout. Kingston ended up getting the pinfall after a powerbomb and several backfists and after the win, Danielson shook Kingston’s hand as the stupulation required.
Kingstong has been the Continental Crown Champion for 65 days after winning the inaugural title at AEW Worlds End.
You can see pics from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.
