Eddie Kingston Details Emotional Struggles Amid Recovery From Injury

Eddie Kingston has had a long road to recovery from injury, and he recently reflected on his struggles during the process. As noted earlier, Kingston posted to Instagram on Tuesday and noted that he is back to training in the ring. He has been out of action since May 2024 after suffering a leg injury.

In a new training video posted to Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel, Kingston spoke about the mindset he’s been dealing with as he fought to recover from the injury. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On having doubts about his return: “I’m sitting in my own s**t. I’m watching AEW, and I’m seeing all the great s**t these guys are doing in the ring. Like an emotional bitch, sometimes it happens. I tweet out, ‘What the f**k am I going to do when I come back?’ I’m thinking to myself, how am I going to fight these dudes…people can say what they want about wrestling, but my mental is, ‘How am I going to fight people when they are this good and I wasn’t even that good to begin with, and now I’m coming back off ACL surgery.’”

On his emotional struggles during his recovery: “Every Dynamite, every pay-per-view, granted, I did it to myself. I didn’t blame chemical imbalance. I took my Zoloft and all that. I knew I’d get out of it, but I didn’t want to. I think a lot of people get to that. Happened to me, spiralling. That’s why the thing came out about me thinking about retirement. I don’t want to f**king retire. I don’t, but during that four or five months during PT, once in a while, I just sat in my own s**t thinking, ‘Yeah, f**k. I did the G1. I wanted to do more, but ah, f**k it.’ I’m making excuses for why it’s okay to quit. I think a lot of people get there. It’s not that they are mentally weak, I don’t like using that. It’s just they don’t know how to push. Years ago, I didn’t know how to push.”