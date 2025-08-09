– During recent interview shared by Cezar Bononi on his YouTube channel, injured AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston documented his rehab and journey back to the ring. Also, Eddie Kingston noted in the video that he doesn’t expect to be back in AEW in time for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again. My thing is, everybody else has their favorites, and my favorite was always Forbidden Door. It’s shit I like to do. That’s the shit I like. For me, Forbidden Door will always be the big one. The Japanese dudes are my dudes. I wanted to fight Shingo (Takagi), Yuya (Uemura), Shota (Umino), Taichi. There are so many. Missing it, as of right now, missing it two years in a row sucks. Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door.”

Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May 2024 after suffering a leg injury and is still physically recovering. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, August 24. It will be held at The O2 Arena in London, UK. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.