Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Quit Twitter, Says It Became ‘Worse Than MySpace’

– During a recent chat with Taylor Wilde for her Wilde On podcast, AEW star and ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston discussed quitting Twitter and social media, addressing the effects of nasty fan interactions on the plaform. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston on why he quit Twitter: “I quit Twitter because I saw some nasty s*** that someone wrote about Riho, and I was having a bad day as it was anyway, and I got COVID. I was supposed to go to Ireland. I got COVID before going to Ireland, so I was already mad and I’m just flipping through my phone, and I saw something. It wasn’t even a person. It was some goose-egg gimmick, they didn’t even have a profile picture. It was just some nasty s***, and I was like, I’m over this, I’m done. That was it. It just became toxic. It’s worse than MySpace. People would get mad at the Top 8.”

On how his personal life is no one’s business: “I was raised like that. I was raised that it was nobody’s business and nobody gives a f***. You have your opinion, and like my mother would tell me, ‘Opinions are like ***holes and they all stink.’ I guess the age, and I’m going to sound like an old man yelling at the clouds, but I guess the age of social media has made people feel like their opinions matter. I’m not going to lie to you. It doesn’t. If it makes you feel good for that day to tweet or to put something out and bashing somebody, or even praising somebody, it doesn’t matter. Good or bad. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day.”