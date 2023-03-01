Eddie Kingston Explains Why Titles Matter in Wrestling

– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, live from the Jericho Cruise, Eddie Kingston spoke about why titles matter in professional wrestling (via WrestlingInc.com):

“To me, people who say it’s not a big deal will never be champion, or don’t deserve to be champion. To me, that means the company trusts you. That’s what it really is. The company goes ‘We give you this championship belt, this prop, but what it means is you’re on the posters. You’re the guy that people are going to see first. You’re the guy that’s has to sell out the houses. So being a champion means something.”