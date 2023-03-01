wrestling
Eddie Kingston Explains Why Titles Matter in Wrestling
March 1, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, live from the Jericho Cruise, Eddie Kingston spoke about why titles matter in professional wrestling (via WrestlingInc.com):
“To me, people who say it’s not a big deal will never be champion, or don’t deserve to be champion. To me, that means the company trusts you. That’s what it really is. The company goes ‘We give you this championship belt, this prop, but what it means is you’re on the posters. You’re the guy that people are going to see first. You’re the guy that’s has to sell out the houses. So being a champion means something.”
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber
- MJF Takes Shots at Alberto El Patron, Calls Him an ‘Abuser’ and ‘Drug Addict’
- Blue Meanie Shares Stories Of nWo Members’ Reactions To bWo Parody
- Kenny Omega Speaks On AEW All Out Brawl, ‘Ominous’ Atmosphere, Why It Didn’t Turn Out Like Other Spats