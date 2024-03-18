Eddie Kingston On His Friendship With Homicide, Says He’s One of the Best Wrestlers

Eddie Kingston has a close friendship with Homicide, and he recently talked about their relationship. The AEW Star spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co and praised Homicide’s work in the ring, as well as his personal qualities.

“First of all, he’s one of the best wrestlers to ever to do it,” Kingston said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think anyone who’s ever shared the ring with him or a locker room with him will tell you that.”

“On a personal level, that dude is my family. He never gave up on me, he would yell at me constantly, still does, but he never gave up on me and always believed in me and always had my back, even when everyone else would tell him ‘Eddie’s a waste’ or ‘Eddie’s not going to do it.'”