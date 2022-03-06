Eddie Kingston On Getting Over By Being Himself, Considering Promos His ‘Therapy’

Eddie Kingston recently discussed how being himself has helped get him over with fans, his thoughts on the term “promo” and more in a new interview. Kingston spoke with Web Is Jericho and you can see some highlights below:

On the term “promo”: “It’s not my promo, it’s my therapy. I take everything that’s bothering me throughout the week or year or month or whatever it is, and I’ll just let it all out. That’s my thing. What went through my head with Cody was, ‘I’m gonna introduce myself to the people.’”

On how he’s gotten over with fans by being himself: “I had no idea, to be honest with you. I’m just me. They can say whatever — your character, or since everybody wants to do insider terms, your gimmick — it’s not a gimmick. This is me. That’s it… Eddie Kingston is me at 17 years old with no consequences just turned up to 11 or 1,000 or whatever you want to call it.”