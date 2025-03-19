Eddie Kingston Gives Health Update, Says Stomach Issues Have Improved

Eddie Kingston has been out of action for nearly a year after suffering a broken tibia and a torn ACL and meniscus back in May. He previously noted that he developed stomach issues during his recovery. In a statement to PWInsider, he explained how the issues developed and said he’s doing better. He’s expected to be cleared to return sometime this summer.

He said: “I just f–ked it up from stress and got meds for it. It is getting better and better everyday. You can quote me here: I was stressed out about dumb sh– I can’t control. So I f–ked up my stomach being a a–hole, but I’m trying to get better and I will get better. As of late, I have been up and down and up and down. It was a normal day for me. I just don’t have certain things that I use to get my aggression out. This has been the longest I have ever been from my lady, pro wrestling. This is as honest as I can be.“