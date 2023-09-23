Eddie Kingston Halting His Indie Bookings to Focus on Title Reigns

– AEW’s Eddie Kingston announced on his Instagram account earlier today that due to holding both the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Title, he’s going to have to put a halt to his independent bookings and dates. Kingston also noted that he’s also dealing with a lower back injury that he needs to get fixed.

He added that plans to resume his indie bookings once his responsibilities as champion are over. You can see Kingston’s announcement below:

“I love the Independents but times have changed. I am truly sorry for not being able to do them right now. But I am truly no bull**** trying to be the best Champion for both NJPW strong and ROH and must put that above anything else right now. This sucks.”

At last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a Winner Takes All Championship Match to win the ROH World Title.