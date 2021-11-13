Eddie Kingston on Why He Used to Idolize CM Punk, How Much Rampage Grand Slam Meant to Him

– Speaking to The New York Post ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear event, wrestler Eddie Kingston discussed CM Punk, how much the moment at Rampage Grand Slam with Homicide meant to him, and more.

Eddie Kingston on why he idolized CM Punk earlier in his career: “Ring of Honor started and you had guys like Low Ki, Homicide, Christopher Daniels, Bryan Danielson and you had guys like CM Punk and Samoa Joe come in and just set the independents on fire when I was in the independents and these guys were top dogs. So, of course, I would look up to the top dogs. With Punk I just loved how he emotionally got to people (with his work) in the ring.”

On how much the Rampage Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium meant to him: “It was very surreal because I never thought it would happen. Having Homicide, someone I look up to and someone I still look up to for advice every day. Having him there, seeing the smile on his face just gave me this warm funny feeling in my chest which I wasn’t used to. And then also looking at Jonny and Jon singing “New York, New York” with us. I had a big smile on my face. And then getting the love from the fans. Like I told you before, I’m working on it. Accepting love is very hard. Giving out love is easy.”

Kingston on Jon Moxley wanting to bring in Homicide for Grand Slam: “It was Mox’s idea because Homicide came to visit and hang out and see me. Then we were like, we got to get him on. He just came in to say hello and Mox was like I’m gonna go talk to Tony, we have to do something. We surprised him (Homicide) and it meant a lot to him. He’s not a real emotional dude, He was very grateful.”

Kingston on what he told Moxley before he left for his alcoholism treatment: “Leading up to everything before he went I just told straight up, ‘Dog I’m here for you. I’m not going nowhere.’ That’s all I texted him. I’m here for you. I’m not going nowhere, I got you. I believe that’s all what some people need. They need to know they’re gonna be supported no matter what.”