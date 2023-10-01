Eddie Kingston Has No Intention Of Joining AEW Creative

In a recent interview with On-Demand, Eddie Kingston offered zero illusions that he would have any interest in becoming part of AEW Creative (via Wrestling Inc). According to Kingston, his personality and life philosophy wouldn’t mesh with the duties of the position and he would rather keep to in-ring work instead. You can find some highlights from Kingston on the topic below.

On if he would want to join the creative team at AEW: “No. I am bad in the sense of, my idea is right, I don’t care about your fucking opinion. So, if I was in control of some kind of creative or booking and I had someone who let’s say I don’t respect it’d be like, ‘Just be happy I am giving you something.'”

On how he wants to spend his time at AEW: “Am I going to help them? Absolutely not, let somebody else do it, that’s not my job either, we have producers and agents that’s not my fucking job either. I don’t want to be stressed, I was stressed for 18 years before I got to AEW, I don’t want to fucking stress. I just want to fight.”