Eddie Kingston Sent Jade Cargill a Box of Kit Kats

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston ROH Honor Club TV Image Credit: ROH

Jade Cargill took to Twitter to announce that Eddie Kingston sent her a box of Kit Kats. Cargill shared pics of the box and wrote:

“I came home and received a package I was most confused about until I looked at the name lol. One of the first times I met Eddie Kingston I was going to town on these and he tore me a new one about “how can I look like this eating like that” he never let it go. CLEARLY”

Weirdly, this is not even the strangest headline I’ve written this month. That’s wrestling for you.

