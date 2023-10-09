wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Sent Jade Cargill a Box of Kit Kats
Jade Cargill took to Twitter to announce that Eddie Kingston sent her a box of Kit Kats. Cargill shared pics of the box and wrote:
“I came home and received a package I was most confused about until I looked at the name lol. One of the first times I met Eddie Kingston I was going to town on these and he tore me a new one about “how can I look like this eating like that” he never let it go. CLEARLY”
Weirdly, this is not even the strangest headline I’ve written this month. That’s wrestling for you.
🥲 I came home and received a package I was most confused about until I looked at the name lol. One of the first times I met Eddie Kingston I was going to town on these and he tore me a new one about “how can I look like this eating like that” he never let it go. CLEARLY 🤣. pic.twitter.com/OcVK7CW2wQ
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 9, 2023
