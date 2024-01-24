Eddie Kingston Waiting To Go To Japan To Defend AEW Continental Crown Title

In an interview with Going Ringside (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston said that he’s waiting to go back to Japan to defend the AEW Continental Crown title, which he won last month. So far, Kingston has defended the title three times since winning it.

He said: “I’m waiting for them to send me back. I love Japan. Japan was everything I wanted and more. That’s a different subject. AEW’s office has to talk with New Japan’s office, especially New Japan Strong, their other promotion, and they have to make sure they can get everything settled with the titles and bringing them together and how to defend it. The real goal, for me personally, is to take the Continental Championship and the crown over to New Japan and make it a world title.“