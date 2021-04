Eddie Kingston, Jay White, Rich Swann, More Set For Highspots Virtual Signing

Highspots has announced the lineup for its interactive signing events for this month, which will include virtual signings involving Eddie Kingston, Jay White, Rich Swann, Jerry Lawler, Brutus Beefcake, and more.

Here’s the full Highspots signing schedule, with pre-order information available at HighspotsAuctions.com:

April 8 – Rich Swann, Su Yung

April 9 – Jay White, Sean Waltman

April 10 – Brutus Beefcake

April 15 – Eddie Kingston

April 17 – Chase Owens and El Phantasmo

April 20 – Gail Kim

April 22 – Jimmy Garvin

April 27 – Jerry Lawler