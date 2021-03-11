Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley Address Exploding Ring SNAFU On AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston tackle the elephant in the room, discussing the exploding ring dud from Revolution. Wednesday’s episode saw Kingston and Moxley appear next to each other talking about what went down, when Kingston leaped into the ring to cover Moxley only to have the bombs deliver an unimpressive effect.

Kingston said in the segment that when he went into the ring to cover Moxley, he thought there would be “these big explosions” and that he flashed back to “the last time I had this anxiety,” when he was arrested and believed he was going to Ryker’s Island. As a result, everything went black for him. Kingston said he believed it was Kenny playing a joke, after which Moxley professed his believe that it was real. Moxley also said that the bomb must have been paid for by Impact, a reference to Omega’s friendship with Don Callis.

You can see the segment below: