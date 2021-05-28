Eddie Kingston Reveals How Tag Team With Jon Moxley Came Together In AEW

Eddie Kingston recently participated in a Q&A session for AdFreeShows, and one of the topics he discussed was how his tag team with Jon Moxley came together in AEW after the two were in a feud for the AEW World title last year.

When asked about the formation of the team, Kingston admitted that this is something the duo had discussed as soon as he signed with AEW (via Fightful):

“Me and Mox talked about this as soon as I got there. I owe a lot of my AEW career to Mox because he believed in me and he’s always believed in me. I was always that guy who is like, ‘Ahhh, get out of here.’ Mox always believed in me and saw the match with Cody. Even before the match with Cody, he was trying to amp me up. This was the whole plan from, maybe not the get-go because plans change, but I owe Mox a lot. The stuff with me and Mox is on the fly because that’s how we are normally. We argue all the time.”

Kingston and Moxley will team up at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday as they’re set to challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team titles.