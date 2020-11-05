wrestling / News
AEW: Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley Face Off Before Full Gear, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page Talk Tournament Finals Match
– Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley met in the ring ahead of their match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday for a face to face. You can see the video below from Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite:
– AEW also had separate sit-down interviews with Hangman and Kenny Omega about their World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals match at the PPV, as you can see below:
Is Hangman @theAdamPage nervous for #AEWFullGear this Saturday? Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/oDcv5wSCSG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
Is @KennyOmegamanX your pick to win in the finals at #AEWFullGear? Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/eLqHXOxe0w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2020
