AEW: Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley Face Off Before Full Gear, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page Talk Tournament Finals Match

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley met in the ring ahead of their match at AEW Full Gear on Saturday for a face to face. You can see the video below from Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite:

– AEW also had separate sit-down interviews with Hangman and Kenny Omega about their World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals match at the PPV, as you can see below:

