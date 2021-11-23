Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Suzuki-Gun And More Set For NJPW Strong

This week’s NJPW Strong will be main evented by Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Suzuki-Gun. NJPW announced on Monday that the match, which was part of the NJPW Showdown tour in October, will headline Saturday’s show.

Also set for the show are the following:

* Daniel Garcia, Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs Stray Dog Army (Bateman, Barrett Brown & Misterioso)

* Team Fred (Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks & The DKC) vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight)

* Alex Coughlin’s Challenge Match Series: Alex Coughlin vs Jonathan Gresham