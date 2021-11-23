wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Suzuki-Gun And More Set For NJPW Strong
This week’s NJPW Strong will be main evented by Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley vs. Suzuki-Gun. NJPW announced on Monday that the match, which was part of the NJPW Showdown tour in October, will headline Saturday’s show.
Also set for the show are the following:
* Daniel Garcia, Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs Stray Dog Army (Bateman, Barrett Brown & Misterioso)
* Team Fred (Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita, Karl Fredericks & The DKC) vs Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight)
* Alex Coughlin’s Challenge Match Series: Alex Coughlin vs Jonathan Gresham
Showdown concludes this week with a massive lineup!
🔴 Moxley & Kingston vs Suzuki & Archer
🔵 VLNCE UNLTD & Garcia vs Stray Dog Army
🔴 'Team Fred' vs Team Filthy 10-man tag action
🔵 Gresham vs Coughlin
Saturday at 8/7c on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/uElYdmfFeZ
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) November 23, 2021
