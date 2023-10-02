Eddie Kingston Retains Titles Against Katsuyori Shibata At AEW WrestleDream

Eddie Kingston had a tough battle against Katsuyori Shibata at AEW WrestleDream, but he emerged with both of his title reigns intact. Kingston defeated Shibata at the PPV to retain both his ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.

Kingston has been the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship for 89 days, defeating KENTA at NJPW Independence Day Night Two. He defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship 12 days ago at AEW Dynamite:Grand Slam. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.