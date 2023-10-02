wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Retains Titles Against Katsuyori Shibata At AEW WrestleDream
Eddie Kingston had a tough battle against Katsuyori Shibata at AEW WrestleDream, but he emerged with both of his title reigns intact. Kingston defeated Shibata at the PPV to retain both his ROH World Championship and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
Kingston has been the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship for 89 days, defeating KENTA at NJPW Independence Day Night Two. He defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship 12 days ago at AEW Dynamite:Grand Slam. Our live coverage of WrestleDream is here.
#ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata makes his way to the ring to challenge for the #ROH World Championship AND #NJPW Strong Openweight Championship! 👊
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
#ROH World Champion & #NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston is ready to put BOTH titles on the line here at #AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Well-timed throw by Eddie Kingston to escape danger!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
Well-timed throw by Eddie Kingston to escape danger!
Shibata on TARGET 🎯
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023
The fighting spirit is STRONG between these two!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 2, 2023