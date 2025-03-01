Eddie Kingston Says Konosuke Takeshita Is The Only Wrestler He’s Watching During Recovery

Eddie Kingston says that he hasn’t watched much wrestling during his time recovering from injury — just Konosuke Takeshita. Kingston explained during his conversation with Wrestling With the Narrative that he hasn’t kept up to date on wrestling because it will “piss him off” with the one exception. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On what wrestling he’s kept caught up on: “Nothing. I haven’t watched anything but stuff I want to watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan. I’ve watched, you know, my King’s Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH and that’s it. I don’t want to watch anything new because it’s just gonna piss me off. Whatever I watch is gonna piss me off, I know it is.”

On Takeshita: “There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch.”