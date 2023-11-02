Eddie Kingston Says LA Knight Is a ‘Good Dude,’ Is Proud of Knight & Ricky Starks

Eddie Kingston isn’t afraid to speak his mind on his colleagues, and he says he’s proud of both LA Knight and Ricky Starks. Kingston worked with both men in the NWA, and he spoke about them during an interview with Adrian Hernandez. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Knight’s success in WWE: “I like LA Knight. He’s a good dude. I’m so happy for LA Knight. That dude busts his ass.”

On Ricky Starks’ current run in AEW: “Ricky Starks is a little bit of a b***h, he knows that, but I’m proud of him too. I don’t like the way he’s acting but he’s cool in the sense that I can call him a b***h. But that time in NWA, I gotta give him mad love because it was just so much fun.”