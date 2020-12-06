wrestling / News

Various News: Eddie Kingston & Lance Archer Brawl After AEW Dynamite, Latest WWN Proving Grounds

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston AEW All Out

– Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer battled after the cameras turned off at AEW Dynamite. AEW has posted a video of the two brawling after the show, which was sparked by Kingston arguing with and then punching Jake Roberts:

– The latest episode of WWN Proving Grounds is online, and can be seen below:

