Various News: Eddie Kingston & Lance Archer Brawl After AEW Dynamite, Latest WWN Proving Grounds
December 6, 2020
– Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer battled after the cameras turned off at AEW Dynamite. AEW has posted a video of the two brawling after the show, which was sparked by Kingston arguing with and then punching Jake Roberts:
– The latest episode of WWN Proving Grounds is online, and can be seen below:
