Eddie Kingston Leaves Twitter Due To Online Bullying Targeting Riho

Eddie Kingston recently deactivated his Twitter account and has only recently offered an explanation as to why. Some had theorized it was in part due to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, but Kingston posted on Instagram today to reveal that he had left the platform in support of former AEW Women’s Champion Riho, who departed the site after consistent online harassment. Kingston’s explanatory post consisted of an image of Terry Funk with the following superimposed over the photo:

Terry Funk is the G.O.A.T.

I got rid of my tweeter because I saw some evil shit tweeted at Riho and I’m done.

You can find the original post below.