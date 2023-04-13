Eddie Kingston Reveals He Likely Needs Surgery For a Hernia

Eddie Kingston has revealed that he’s been dealing with a hernia for quite some time and will probably need surgery for it. This week’s episode of ROH TV saw Kingston appear in a segment in which he revealed the the hernia diagnosis, noting that he’s been dealing with it since September. Kingston noted that he went into his match with Claudio Castagnoli at Supercard of Honor with the injury and likely will need to have it fixed via surgery.

It’s unknown how long Kingston will be out of action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Kingston for a quick and full recovery.