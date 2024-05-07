Eddie Kingston Loves to Use Kicks in His Matches

– During a recent interview Wrestling With the Narrative, Eddie Kingston discussed his use in Muay Thai in his matchups and using them to target the legs of Claudio Castagnoli. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston his use of kicks: “I do love throwing calf kicks and leg kicks, I love setting that up. I just fell in love with it and I kept doing it. I had two Muay Thai fights, and it was so much fun. I never really brought it into wrestling, it was more just, because I like my style that I do because it fits me. I take from my inspirations which were ECW, Memphis, and All Japan, and I try to add my spice to it and mix it.”

On targeting the skinny legs of Claudio Castagnoli: “If I’m in there with Claudio [Claudio Castagnoli], I’m eating up his legs. He has skinny legs. I know he hates it when I say that. I hope that’s clipped and put on a clickbait thing. ‘Eddie Kingston thinks Claudio has skinny legs.’ That’s why I attack them.”