Eddie Kingston to miss G1 press conference G1 33 Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Due to flight delays, Eddie Kingston will be unable to attend his scheduled meet and greet and the G1 Climax press conference on Friday, July 14. We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Eddie, and appreciate your understanding.

Kingston will be competing in the C Block of this year’s tournament. The G1 Climax 33 tournament kicks off this Saturday, July 15.