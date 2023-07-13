wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Missing G1 Climax 33 Press Conference Due to Flight Delays
July 13, 2023 | Posted by
– NJPW announced that AEW’s Eddie Kingston will not be attending the G1 Climax 33 press conference scheduled for Friday, July 14 due to flight delays. You can see the announcement below:
Eddie Kingston to miss G1 press conference G1 33
Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Due to flight delays, Eddie Kingston will be unable to attend his scheduled meet and greet and the G1 Climax press conference on Friday, July 14.
We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Eddie, and appreciate your understanding.
Kingston will be competing in the C Block of this year’s tournament. The G1 Climax 33 tournament kicks off this Saturday, July 15.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Deciding to Leave WWE, May Have Stayed If Triple H Had Been in Charge
- Eric Bischoff On Marc Mero’s Work As Johnny B Badd, Says Dusty Rhodes Was High On Him
- Arn Anderson On Why Bill Watts Ended The Dangerous Alliance, Recalls Contract Being Cut in 1992
- Booker T Clarifies His Stance On Sting’s Retirement, Talks Dominik Mysterio’s Ability To Get Heat