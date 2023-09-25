wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Recently Signed A New Deal With AEW, Says He Has Four More Years
In an interview with AdFreeShows (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston revealed that he recently signed a new deal with AEW and will be with the company another four years. Kingston originally signed back in July of 2020.
He said: “If you notice, you haven’t heard anything about me with a contract because I did my shit on the low. My thing was coming up, I got four more years. I’m straight. No one needs to know how much, no one needs to know how long. I got my fucking shit. I got my shit and I’m going to be there for a minute because there is nowhere else I want to be.“
