Eddie Kingston Offers Health Update, Says He Won’t Miss Work
November 15, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Eddie Kingston had to miss The Big Event in New York City after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at AEW Full Gear. In a post on Twitter, Kingston revealed that his shoulders ended up being fine and said he would not miss any work.
Shoulders are fine. We'll be at any @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we'll miss no time at work.
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) November 15, 2021