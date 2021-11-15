wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Offers Health Update, Says He Won’t Miss Work

November 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Dynamite

As we previously reported, Eddie Kingston had to miss The Big Event in New York City after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at AEW Full Gear. In a post on Twitter, Kingston revealed that his shoulders ended up being fine and said he would not miss any work.

He wrote: “Shoulders are fine. We’ll be at any @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we’ll miss no time at work.

