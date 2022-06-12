Eddie Kingston Reveals Why He Decided Not To Sign With WWE

Eddie Kingston got interest from WWE after his first match on AEW TV, and he recently discussed why he decided to sign with AEW instead. Kingston spoke with Joe Roderick for an interview and discussed the situation, with some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his mother telling him not to sign with WWE: “[WWE] never gave me any inkling that they wanted me, so I never really thought I was ever going to go there or even get a look at. I got the look at more seriously after my match with Cody, when I debuted. And yeah, there was a consideration … My mom was a big factor [in my decision]. Me and her talked about it, I had a chance to pick and choose … My mom was just like, ‘Look, you ain’t going to be happy at WWE.’ That was her feeling, and she’s an outsider, so she doesn’t know any of the ins and outs, or the rumors, or any of the clickbait stuff.”

On having to retape a promo he cut in AEW: “I went out there, I started talking s**t to Cody and to Arn, and I called him Cody Rhodes. And at the time, they didn’t have the Rhodes name. So my first day on the job, Tony Khan runs out and goes, ‘Hey, we’ve got to re-do it.’… Now I’m turned up 1,000, you know what I mean? And I feel someone tap me and I turn over and I go, ‘What the f**k do you want?!’ And I go, ‘Oh hey, Tony.’ So that was probably the last time I had to be stopped or said [to], ‘Hey, don’t say that.’”