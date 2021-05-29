wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston on His Reaction to the ‘Explosive’ Ending for AEW Revolution
May 29, 2021 | Posted by
– During a recent Q&A session with Ad Free Shows, AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston revealed his reaction to the infamous botched ending to the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at AEW Revolution. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful).
“I was already out….I was done. What went through my head was, ‘What the **** was that?’ That’s what went through my head. Then, I was calm in the back. I won’t give you inside baseball, that’s not my style, but I was real mad and people knew about it.”
More Trending Stories
- MJF Recalls Bizarre Fan Interaction In AEW, Thinking Fan Was Going To Abduct Him
- Impact Wrestling Has Reportedly Contacted Multiple WWE Releases
- Velveteen Dream Reportedly Fired After Incident Reported By Top Star
- Mustafa Ali On Reason RETRIBUTION Storyline Didn’t Work, Pitching WWE Main Event Feud To Vince McMahon