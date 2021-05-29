Eddie Kingston on His Reaction to the ‘Explosive’ Ending for AEW Revolution

– During a recent Q&A session with Ad Free Shows, AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston revealed his reaction to the infamous botched ending to the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at AEW Revolution. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful).

“I was already out….I was done. What went through my head was, ‘What the **** was that?’ That’s what went through my head. Then, I was calm in the back. I won’t give you inside baseball, that’s not my style, but I was real mad and people knew about it.”