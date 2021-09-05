Eddie Kingston on How He Learned About CM Punk Signing With AEW, How Punk Will Help the Company

– Inside The Ropes recently interviewed AEW star Eddie Kingston, who is set to challenge Miro at tonight’s AEW All Out for the TNT title. During the interview, Kingston discussed learning about CM Punk joining AEW, and how he thinks Punk will benefit the company. Below are some highlights.

Kingston on learning about CM Punk signing with AEW: “I found out because you hear whispers. Certain people who have, let’s say, certain stroke or control move also into the whispers, and I went ‘oh it’s happening’ without them telling me it’s happening, oh it’s happening. I got super excited. I’d known Punk, ooh man, I first met Punk when I was 21 when he came to Chikara to do a special seminar, so I’d known him since then.”

“He’s one of the rare guys that has a name, that the name brings people in. Nowadays it’s AEW, that name, or WWE, that name, NWA that name. But when you put CM Punk, you’re coming for CM Punk. He’s become like an old-school name. I love it that he’s here. When I look in his eyes I see old Punk. I see someone who is hungry again, maybe not hungry again but hungrier, and happier and mentally I can just see in his eyes he is in a better place than he was when I saw him maybe while he was with WWE at the end. I ran into him and he just didn’t seem like himself. Now he seems better than himself, you know what I mean?”

Eddie Kingston on how Punk will help AEW: “That’s good for the locker room because a lot of people can learn from him. That’s good for AEW because a lot of people are going to come in and tune in now because now they are going to see everybody and not just him. So everything together, Punk bringing in people, people coming in to see Punk, it’s good for the company. Also, it’s fun, why do something when it’s not fun? This is fun and I’m living a dream, this is something that I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid. So having him here and helping out with that dream, selfishly it’s amazing.”