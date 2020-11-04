Eddie Kingston on How He Nearly Retired Before He Signed With AEW, Not Forgetting Where He Came From

– TSN recently interviewed AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston, who is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World title this Saturday at Full Gear. Below are some highlights.

Eddie Kingston why he decided to opt out of retiring: “My brother, being my brother, gave me a little speech and he was basically like, ‘Hey man, I need you to help me with my son, with your nephew, and show him how to be a man and everything.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. Why are you even asking me this?’ And he just goes, ‘Well, I only have one problem – how can I tell my son never to quit, never to give up when his uncle did?’ I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ and he said, ‘How can I tell him never to quit when you’re quitting wrestling?’ And that just made me go, ‘Okay, well I guess I’m not quitting now,’ and I’m doing it for my nephew.”

On his emotional promo at ICW No Holds Barred in July, which led to his match against Cody: “It was my first show since the pandemic [started] and I was broke. I had to sell my gear to pay my mortgage. So I was a little angry and I went to the ring and I had the match, then I grabbed the microphone and I said to myself that I’m going to let the world see my frustration.”

How his callout for Cody led to a match in AEW: “I called Cody out because of the open challenge and I just did it to shoot my shot. I didn’t think anything was going to come out of it. I guess Cody got wind of it and Cody accepted. After that, it was maybe two text messages and ‘Can you come in? Yep. ‘Can you fight Cody? Yep. Is two weeks good? Yep.’ And that was it.”

Kingston on not forgetting where he came from: “I’m not going to forget where I came from. When I go on Twitter and see a guy from the independents doing something different and cool, I’m going to tell people about it. One of my main problems with Mox is that he didn’t use his popularity or social media with all of his followers and everything to put over places that he used to be at or people he used to run with. So I still have that outlaw, independent mindset. To me, that’s what AEW was built on. That’s why I think I would be the perfect champion for them because I have the outlaw spirit, just like [AEW executive vice presidents] the Bucks, Kenny [Omega] and Cody do. They did things their way and now look where they’re at.”

Kingston on how he likely would’ve been fired if he signed with WWE as Jon Moxley did years ago: “No, because knowing me, I would have gotten fired three minutes in if I went when Mox went. Again, this is why I have a little bit of beef with Mox, because he started playing the game. I probably would have, at that point in time and especially at that age and what was going on in my life, gotten fired three minutes in because I wouldn’t bend. I wouldn’t have bent like he did.”

On getting signed by AEW: “Getting signed sank in just recently, maybe two months ago – that I’m in the top promotion in America right now. It just hit me two months ago, a couple months into the contract. So me main eventing a pay-per-view for the top company in the country, it’s not going to set in until maybe a couple of months from now because I’m just focused on getting there and doing my job and doing what I have to do.”