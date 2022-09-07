Eddie Kingston On His Issues With CM Punk & More: ‘People Don’t Need To Know Inside Baseball’

Eddie Kingston is outspoken about how he dislikes certain people in the company like CM Punk, Chris Jericho and others, but he doesn’t think fans need to know why. Kingston spoke with Busted Open Radio before All Out this past weekend and talked about his known issues with the likes of Punk, Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, and he explained how he will be open about the guys he doesn’t like but doesn’t feel like the fans need to know all the details on why. You can see some highlights below:

On why fans like him when he is open about who he doesn’t like: “Because they probably feel the same way, I don’t know. I’m just able to say it, you know what I mean? It’s just the way I’ve always been raised, you know? If I don’t like you, just don’t mess with me. It seems like people like to mess with me when I don’t like them. I don’t look for trouble, but trouble finds me; that’s the way I like to put it. And I just don’t have any problem not — going after trouble. If it’s there, it’s there; if it’s not, [it’s not].”

On his tweet about Punk talking about him when he wasn’t at Dynamite: “Well, that’s Phil’s MO, you know what I mean? Like, let’s just call it like it is. That’s Punk’s MO. My man’s got a Punk shirt there, God bless you, I’m happy you’re a fan of his. I’m not. He’s a bitch, but God bless you.”

“But no, Punk’s not a good dude, I can’t care what he says or does… But yeah, like, of course he’s going to talk trash when I’m not there. Or of course he’s going to talk trash when the boss is in the way… Well, I just think he likes me and he can’t get over it. [laughs] I think that maybe, maybe Phillip wants to be like me. Maybe Phillip wants to be loved like me, I don’t know.”

On his outspoken comments about AEW stars: “People think a lot of the stuff that I do is a work, or whatever they want to call it. Because everybody likes using insider terms and everybody loves to be in the know, and all the dirt sheets and all that stuff, right? I’ll give it to you plain and simple: I don’t like (Chris) Jericho, I don’t like Bryan (Danielson), I don’t like Claudio (Castagnoli), I don’t like Punk. Those are the people I don’t like in this company. There is nothing you can say or do or tell me that makes them different to me. I know who they are.”

On why he doesn’t like those guys: “I’m gonna keep that to myself because people don’t need to know inside baseball. No offense to the fans, but the curtain doesn’t have to be getting pushed back all the time.”

