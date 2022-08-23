Eddie Kingston on Not Being in the Mood for Commentary During His Feud With Chris Jericho

– During an interview with the Under the Ropes podcast this week, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his stint on commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eddie Kingston on doing commentary for AEW Dark: Elevation: “I had fun man.I had a blast doing it because I’ve done it before out on the independents. Doing it at AEW is a different level.”

Kingston on why he stopped doing commentary: “I got busy with Chris Jericho. … I wasn’t in the mood to do commentary at that point. I don’t know when I’ll go back, really all depends on my mood. Tony Khan gives me a little bit of leeway with ‘Hey Eddie, we would like for you to do it,’ and I’m like ‘I can’t,’ because I have to fight this person or that person. When I have a minute to breathe I’ll probably go on.”