Eddie Kingston On His Promo Segment With CM Punk, Being Excited To Have Punk in AEW

Eddie Kingston recently weighed on his promo segment with CM Punk on last week’s AEW Rampage, having Punk in AEW and more. Kingston spoke with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, and you can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On Punk being a guy that fans look forward to hearing speak as much as wrestle: “I think Punk was the last guy. I’ll give him credit, I’ll give the devil his due, it doesn’t matter how I feel about him personally, after the Pipe Bomb, that was all him. All people want to see was him talk. he’s the common denominator.”

On being excited to have Punk in AEW: “I couldn’t wait for him to come in because I knew he would help the company. I love AEW, I’m a homer, they gave me a shot and I’m not going anywhere, anything that helps this place grow, I’m all about. Then I was like, ‘it’d be fun. It’d be fun to beat him up a little bit.’ It was a more recent thing [us working together]. I really don’t know how it came up because I’m not that guy. I do whatever you tell me, whatever you got. If I don’t like it, you’ll know. Nine out of ten times it’s, ‘Eddie, you’re doing this, this is what we need.’ Bet. ”

On if there’s been a concern of wrestlers taking exception to what he says in promos: “They know that I’m going to go out there and be a pro and they know that I’m not going to go out there and go into business for myself and hurt them or bury them. They know I’m not going to do that. Whatever I say in that moment is reality, but after, I don’t care. I’ve known a lot of these guys (in AEW) for over 10 years. They know how I am and they know I’m not going to do anything to hurt anybody. Everything I do is for the company. Have I had people on the Independents (be mad), yeah. Chris Hero, me and him don’t like each other, there were a lot of things said by both of us where we were giving each other shots. We were letting each other say things and went, ‘I’ll remember that when we’re in the ring.'”