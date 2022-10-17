Eddie Kingston On Representing His Culture on AEW TV, Early Inspirations

Eddie Kingston is happy to inspire people and represent his heritage on AEW TV, as he recently discussed. Kingston touched on the topic during his recent conversation with TV Insider and you can see the highlights below:

On representing his culture and heritage on AEW TV: “That’s the whole point at the end of the day. We are supposed to inspire people. We’re in a position to help people. That’s what I like doing. I always make sure to tell people I’m a mutt because I grew up in a time when it wasn’t cool to be a mutt.”

On his inspirations starting out: “I didn’t really get to meet a lot of Hispanic wrestlers that I grew up with. One that pops up in my head though is Carlito, who is one of the most athletic guys I’ve seen in the ring and one of the most charismatic too. When he had his run and to see what he did while doing some independents — guys like that show us that we can do whatever we really want.”