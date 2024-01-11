wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston On His Rise In AEW, Says He’ll Compete On This Week’s Rampage
January 10, 2024 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston recently talked about his rise within the ranks of AEW and noted he’ll be in action on this week’s Rampage. Kingston spoke with First Coast Living for a new interview and confirmed that he’ll compete in a match taped for Friday’s show.
Kingston was asked about his ascension within the company and said, “I just fought people and beat everybody up. It’s just simple. I do my job and that’s it. I connect with the people. For some reason, people like me, and that’s how it happens.”
