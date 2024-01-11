wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston On His Rise In AEW, Says He’ll Compete On This Week’s Rampage

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Eddie Kingston recently talked about his rise within the ranks of AEW and noted he’ll be in action on this week’s Rampage. Kingston spoke with First Coast Living for a new interview and confirmed that he’ll compete in a match taped for Friday’s show.

Kingston was asked about his ascension within the company and said, “I just fought people and beat everybody up. It’s just simple. I do my job and that’s it. I connect with the people. For some reason, people like me, and that’s how it happens.”

