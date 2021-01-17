Eddie Kingston On His Speech After Brodie Lee Tribute Show, Being Seen as a Locker Room Leader

Eddie Kingston drew a lot of attention for the speech he gave after the Brodie Lee tribute episode of AEW Dynamite, and he discussed it during his appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions. The speech was aired as part of Being the Elite, and drew a lot of praise for his impassioned words to the locker room. Kingston talked about how it came out spontaneously and why he did it; you can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On the perception that he’s a ‘locker room leader’ in AEW: “Homicide makes fun of me now, because he goes, ‘Oh, I see you’re the locker room leader now’. I’m like, ‘Leave me alone’. He’ll randomly send me like a picture of something saying ‘Boss’ on it or something, and I’m like, ‘Come on.'”

On what led to him giving the speech: What was weird was. I just had this overwhelming feeling of energy after the show was over. I was kind of like, ‘No, no, no. I feel like I need people to understand why I’m getting this energy.’ And I just started, just yelling, because I was like, ‘Why can’t we do this every week? Why does it take one of our fallen brothers,’ and I considered Brodie a brother. ‘Why does it take him to pass away for us to be this emotional in the ring? And bring it out to the people so that people can feel us,’ you know?

“And then I’m going on and on, and I’m like, ‘Oh man, this is really embarrassing. People are looking at me. What the f**k’s going on?’ And I see the camera. And you can actually see me see the camera, look at it, and I go, ‘Okay, we gotta carry it. Alright, carry it!’ And I run away as fast as I can. It’s not about that. And I get why they put it up, and that’s cool. Because I’ve done a lot of bad in my past, that I don’t think like me doing this stuff now is, ‘Oh look at me! I’m a good boy. I’m a good guy.’ I could give a f**k less. Because as long as my family knows I’m good, as long as, you know the people who I care about know, ‘Hey, Eddie has problems, but he’s a good person’? That’s all I care about. I don’t care about the masses, or the internet community knowing, you know what I mean? I don’t care. And all I care about is just being me. And I always told myself I would stay like that no matter what this business does to me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.