Eddie Kingston on Still Learning in AEW, Delivers Warning to Roster

– In a new interview with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his growth in AEW, how he will go after anyone who is a bad human being in the locker room, and more. Below are some highlights:

Eddie Kingston on how he’s still learning in AEW: “I make missteps every time I’m there, to be honest with you. I’m still learning that this is a different world. It’s still professional wrestling, but the backstage stuff, which I don’t like to tweet about or talk about — you got to get used to it. It’s a different world compared to the independents. The independents are very outlaw. We don’t have HR there. We police ourselves. I learn every day. That’s where I have grown. I’m able to now be open and learn. There are different ways of doing things that can help the locker room and also keep my mental sanity. I don’t want to be angry. I want to save all that anger and energy for my opponent or what I’m doing that night.”

Kingston on his proudest moment in AEW: “The most fun I’ve had was teaming up with Jon Moxley. I think that came off when people saw our interviews and saw us together. Beating people up with Mox was fun. Teaming up with Santana and Ortiz was also good. I remember the day they signed with AEW. They were at an independent show with me and told me. I hugged them and was so proud. I remember Santana saying, “One day all three of us.” I told them don’t worry about that and to just do great. They did. Then when we were able to be together [in AEW] it became we set out a goal and did it. That is a proud moment.”

On how he will go after anyone who is a “disgusting person” in the locker room: “There is no list. If you’re a bad human being, if you’re a disgusting person in that locker room — and this is the most I’ll say without tweeting or talking any backstage stuff — you guys know who you are. I’m attacking you. Watch your backs,” he said.