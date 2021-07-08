Eddie Kingston on Wanting to Face Jun Akiyama, Rarely Being Satisfied With His Work

– Speaking to Fanbyte’s Joseph Anthony Montecillo, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed wanting to wrestle Jun Akiyama. Below are some highlights.

Eddie Kingston on June Akiyama: “That man is a legend. Should be treated as such and spoken of as such. He always seemed so smug. He was supposed to act like a young lion but he kind of didn’t. I always found that to be really cool. He’s just helping all these young guys out now. Beating them, beating them bad, but he’s teaching them.”

His thoughts on possibly bringing Akiyama to the US for the matchup or facing Akiyama in Japan: “Why not both? Why not two, maybe get a third one out of it? I would chop him, smack him, hit him, suplex him just like he would to me. And we would fight and it would be great because I just like fighting in that ring. I know I would learn something from him in the King’s Road style. It would be the highlight of my career.”

Kingston on rarely being satisfied with his work: “I’ll watch my matches but I never watch them for enjoyment. I watch them breaking them down. Nine out of ten times, I’m going, ‘Motherfucker, you are so stupid!’”