Eddie Kingston on Why AEW Is Already Having Success in New York

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Eddie Kingston discussed AEW coming to New York and why the company is having a lot of success in ticket sales already. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston on why AEW is not invading New York: “I don’t think we’re invading New York. We’re back, well, I’m back in town. I believe all the New Yorkers on our roster are like, ‘We’re coming back to take it back. This is ours. We grew up here. This isn’t a company thing, this is our thing.’ A lot of the New Yorkers like me, Santana, and Ortiz all feel like, ‘we let you have New York and now we’re coming to take back our tower.'”

Kingston on why AEW is having more success in NY compared to other promotions: “We have bigger names. We have names that people want to see. Like him or not, people want to see Kenny Omega. I don’t like the Bucks, but people want to see The Bucks. People want to see Miro. They want to see Punk. We’re capturing people’s imaginations.”

Kingston will be teaming with Jon Moxley on Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam against Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki. The match will be taped later tonight after Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, New York.