Eddie Kingston On His WWE Tryout, When He Knew He Wasn’t Going to Be Signed

Eddie Kingston looked back on his WWE tryout and why he quickly knew it wasn’t going his way while speaking with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast. Kingston was part of a tryout back in 2016 at the WWE Performance Center and as he recalled, it was soon very clear to him that the tryout had more of a focus for the women than the men. You can see the full audio and some highlights below:

Eddie Kingston on his WWE tryout: “This was at the PC, Jimmy Jacobs hooked me up with it. He was just like, ‘Hey, you want a tryout?’ I was like, ‘Yes, sure. Let’s go.’ To me, that tryout was really more for the Mae Young Classic, because there was the biggest class they had for females. So I was like, ‘Alright, I get it. This was for females. I’m just gonna go in and have fun.’ And that’s the way I looked at it.”

On when he knew he wasn’t going to get signed from the tryout: I said a couple things … I’ll give you the one I liked the most. They had someone filming, and Drake Younger grabbed me out of nowhere and he was like, ‘King, tell them how hard this drill is?’ It was some dumb drill. And I said, ‘Yeah, it was hard. I’ve had people shoot at me, try to stab me with you know, knives. God, I hate this drill more than that.’ Put the camera down, everyone looking at me like I’m nuts because I said guns and knives. And I remember I was doing the promo class. And I said, ‘Where I come from, they believe in Tupac more than Santa Claus.’ And I saw two writers just have this like, confused look on their face when I said it. And I went, ‘Oh yeah, I’m done. Let me just go have my match and I’ll leave.’”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.