Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M Earn Tag Team Title Shot on AEW Dynamite

We have new #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships as of this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M defeated The Young Bucks in order to earn a future title shot. Brandon Cutler attempted to interfere on the Bucks’ behalf but accidentally sprayed Matt Jackson in the face and that let Penta and Kingston to get the win.

You can see pics and video below from the match, which was non-title but earned Kingston and Penta a future title shot. No word as of this point as to when the match will take place.