wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M Earn Tag Team Title Shot on AEW Dynamite
We have new #1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships as of this week’s AEW Dynamite. On tonight’s show, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M defeated The Young Bucks in order to earn a future title shot. Brandon Cutler attempted to interfere on the Bucks’ behalf but accidentally sprayed Matt Jackson in the face and that let Penta and Kingston to get the win.
You can see pics and video below from the match, which was non-title but earned Kingston and Penta a future title shot. No word as of this point as to when the match will take place.
Oh, brother. @youngbucks #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/7oA2zw5Eg3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 1, 2021
The #AEW World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks make their way to the ring and WTF did they do to their faces?!? Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/58boQlEOuN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
.@MadKing1981 has enough of the @youngbucks but is quickly cut off.
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Kb3MC7ZjRF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
Corkscrew Code Red by @PENTAELZEROM
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/jm7rJS4LKs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
German duplex into a Backstabber combo @MadKing1981 and @PENTAELZEROM
Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/bGCdcS3kML
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 1, 2021
.@FrankieKazarian sends his regards! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/moZh5zgnR2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 1, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Drake Wuertz Shares Text From John Laurinaitis, Calls WWE’s COVID Policy ‘Tyrannical Overreach’
- Former WWE Doctor On Vince McMahon’s Attitude On Wrestlers’ Well-Being, Physical Grind Of Wrestling Business
- Marc Mero on Why Letting Sable Pose for Playboy Was a ‘Horrible Decision’
- The Rock Responds to Joe Rogan Wanting to Understand Pro Wrestling